Wyoming County man dies after tractor turns over

TOWN OF CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man was killed when a tractor overturned while he was driving it.

This past Saturday, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man pinned underneath a tractor.

Officials say Walter Pilc, 73, had been operating the tractor along the edge of a soybean field behind his home on Route 19A in Castile.

While Pilc was on it, the right side of the tractor left the edge and went down a steep embankment, overturning on top of him.

He was then found by a family member who went to check on him. Pilc was later pronounced dead by the Wyoming County Coroner.

