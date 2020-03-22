Wyoming County officials say two Skilled Nursing Facility residents have tested positive for COVID-19

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wyoming County officials say the State Department of Health notified them that two Skilled Nursing Facility residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Since being tested, the individuals have been cared for in isolation, according to officials.

The Wyoming County Community Health System says contact tracing is in process for residents and staff with the help of the State Department of Health.

The source of the infections is still unknown.

Employees of Skilled Nursing Facility are being screened before entering the facility, Wyoming County officials tell News 4.

“All staff are taking aggressive infection control measures and are using personal protective equipment,” officials said.

CEO of the Wyoming County Community Health System released a statement:

“The safety of our residents, patients, staff and the community remains our greatest priority. I fully recognize that community members will have questions about their loved ones in the WCCHS Skilled Nursing Facility.”

Family members of residents in the Skilled Nursing Facility may contact the following with any questions: