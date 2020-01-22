Wyoming County resident charged with driving while on drugs with child in vehicle

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office charged a Portageville resident with driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle.

Friday morning around 6:30, a deputy stopped Kelly McMurtry, 43, on N. Main St. in the Village of Castile.

Observation and poor test results led the deputy to believe McMurtry was under the influence of drugs, which authorities say was later confirmed by a drug recognition expert.

McMurtry was charged with aggravated DWI – child in vehicle, DWAI drugs, endangering the welfare of a child and failing to keep right.

McMurtry will be back in court next week.