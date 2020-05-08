Your office might look a lot different when you return to work

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – As businesses wait for the green light to re-open, employers are re-thinking what their workplace will look like. Christine Vargas is helping them do that. Vargas is the President of Vargas Associates, a facilities project management company specializing in interior design.

“Now we’re talking about taking out chairs, and maybe taking out tables,” she said. “Maybe instead of a board room setup, we have more of a training room setup.”

With non-essential businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York State will have a phased re-opening on a regional basis. That’s according to a plan laid out by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He’s already said upon re-opening, businesses must find ways to reduce workplace density and enact social distancing protocols.

So, on Thursday, the Amherst Chamber of Commerce organized a Zoom call between Vargas and about 100 businesses.

“We talked about assessing your space as it relates to this six-foot diameter circle around any individual anywhere in the space,” Vargas said.

Amherst Chamber of Commerce President and CEO A.J. Baynes says businesses will have to take a look at their budgets to figure out where they can re-allocate funds to make those changes.

“If you’re an employer who regularly spends ‘x’ amount of dollars a year in travel to go visit customers, I think what we’ve learned over the last several weeks is maybe travel isn’t necessary at this time,” said Baynes. “So maybe you re-allocate the budget for some of that.”

Vargas also urged employers to listen to their workers as they implement changes, and keep an open mind when they provide input.

