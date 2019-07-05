Your photos as throngs of people in Buffalo see tall ships up close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twelve tall ships are moored from Canalside to the Erie Basin Marina all weekend for Basil Port of Call: Buffalo. It’s being called the largest gathering of sail on the waterfront in more than 100 years.

Some 125,000 people are expected to visit the waterfront over the weekend. Through Sunday, a $20 ticket will give you a day pass to board the ships and check them out.

With temperatures climbing into the high 80s, police had a reminder to stay hydrated, and said there are appropriate first responders staffed on site to deal with any safety issues. There is a security checkpoint, no different from an event at the ballpark or arena.

It cost organizers about a quarter of a million dollars to get these ships here for the weekend, so they’re hoping people turn out. If they do, and this event is successful, it could make a return in 2022.

Parking and other travel information

Festival-goers are encouraged to use the NFTA’s Park and Ride options, which are offered at places like the LaSalle station (3030 Main St.) and the University station (3435 Main St.).

There are nearly 14,000 parking spots along the Metro Rail Main St. spine within one block of a Metro Rail station or Canalside.

Erie Street and part of Marine Drive will be closed to all except for residents, marina slip holders and shuttle buses.

Drivers are advised to avoid the Ohio St. exit off the Skyway.

If you’re coming into Buffalo from Route 33, take the Goodell St. exit to Main St. for various parking and Metro Rail options.

If you’re coming from I-190, take exit 6 (Elm St.), then go left on Clinton to Main.

Sail-away customers and restaurant patrons may pay to park at Waterfront Village.

Prohibited items can be found here.