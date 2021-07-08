Zamir Gotta to preview new Anthony Bourdain documentary Saturday at North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “An Evening with Zamir Gotta” will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Park Theatre.

Gotta is the traveling companion of the late Antony Bourdain. He will be sharing stories and videos of their adventures and showing the trailer for the new documentary about Bourdain’s life. The film will be showing at the North Park Theatre starting July 16.

“It’s an easy date 716! July 16th the film is called Roadrunner: A film about Anthony Bourdain. It’s directed by Morgan Neville,” said Ray barker program director North Park Theatre. “It’s a look at his life, both the wonderful aspects of his life, the travel, the cooking, his inspiration to many people, but also the sadness of his suicide.”

Saturday’s event will also feature an auction to benefit Crisis Services and the Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“The suicide prevention is so important to us right now,” said Gotta. “We all need to have awareness.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org.