Zonta International holds centennial celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A global women’s service organization, founded here in Buffalo, is celebrating 100 years.

Zonta International, which works to improve the lives of women and girls, is in the Queen City for the centennial celebration. The weekend-long conference kicked off this morning with remarks from Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

“It’s an important part of our history and also a statement of what women were like 100 years ago in this very community and I think they were pretty progressive in terms of wanting to stand up and fight for women’s rights,” Hochul said.

Zonta launched in 1919. News 4’s Jacquie Walker will be a guest speaker as the centennial celebration continues Saturday night.