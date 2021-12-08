Zoo Lights returns to the Buffalo Zoo

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zoo Lights is back for another season at the Buffalo Zoo!

This year get ready for more lights, more nights, and more fun. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak joins us in North Buffalo with the details.

For tickets and more information head here.

Zoo Lights runs every weekend from 5:30-9 p.m.

Tickets:

Non-Member Adult: $15.50

Non-Member Child: $10.50

Member Adult: $10.50

Member Child: $7.50

Under 24 Months: FREE