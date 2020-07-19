Local non-profit plans to rent out free e-bikes through “transportation libraries”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the need for public transportation continues to grow in the Queen City, one group is making it easier for people to get around.

Shared Mobility Inc. is a non-profit based in WNY. Their mission is to help people get around easier.

Now, they’re going to have some help following a big donation from popular rideshare company Uber.

Uber has donated 1,000 e-bikes from their discontinued bike share program to Shared Mobility, where they will be used in the non-profit’s “transportation libraries”.

The goal is to make community-led hubs that loan bikes and scooters.

This will help create more opportunities for disadvantaged communities in the WNY region.

There’s not yet an official launch date for the program, but Shared Mobility says they’re continuing to work with city leaders to make this happen for the community.