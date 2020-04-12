Local nonprofit donates masks, wipes to hard-hit 14215 zip code

(WIVB) – Local nonprofit Eight Days of Hope is giving back to a Western New York neighborhood hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group handed out thousands of N-95 masks in the 14215 zip code on Saturday, which covers parts of Buffalo’s East Side and Cheektowaga.

The zip code also has one of the largest number of coronavirus cases in WNY.

Eight Days of Hope says its northeast satellite is located in that zip code, and they wanted to give back to the neighborhood.

Eight Days of Hope says that every car that showed up today left with at least four masks and disinfecting wipes.