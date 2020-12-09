Local nurses weigh-in on Covid-19’s second wave in Western New York

“Nurses are getting sick, this time around. That is the biggest thing,” said Julie Grimm, a Critical Care Registered Nurse at Millard Fillmore Hospital.

Grimm, along with several other local nurses discussed how hard the second wave of Covid19 has been. They site under staffing, the influx of patients – both covid and patients seeking other forms of care, and sick nurses as the main differences.

“The people that we work right alongside, are getting sick, and not everyone will make it. There is not guarantee. There’s just no guaranteed,” Jennifer Hogue is a certified medical assistant.

She’s sick with covid.

“I literally have done everything. Wearing an N95, gowned-up, washed my hands, stripped at the back door so my family doesn’t get sick, I have done everything, and I’m sick,” said Houge.

David Leyh is a registered respiratory therapist at Buffalo General Hospital. He says, this time around, they’re treating a lot more hospital workers covid.

“It’s been a lot harder than the first wave. I think we’re all kind of fatigued,” Leyh said.

His coworker’s wife brought him into the emergency department Thanksgiving morning.

“We can not have visitors, he couldn’t breathe, he was very fatigued, he could barely walk, he said my wife dropped him off at the door and she was bawling,” said Leyh. “That’s what a lot of these patients are going through.”

They’re both members of the Local CWA 1168 representing Kaleida Health. They say in addition to illness, healthcare workers are feeling stressed and burned out from being understaffed.

When it comes to staffing…

“Unfortunately, there’s just not enough of us,” Grimm said.

Grimm says the patient ratio is 1 nurse to two patients.

“There are times when we have three patients, there are times that your third patient is transferred to a different unit,” she said. “And the minute that patient goes out the door you get another one.”

Some nurses at Kaleida Health are feeling the same work crunch.

“We’re down staff, we’re down some nurses, we’re down some nurses aids, we have positions that are not filled, and add that shortage to the volume now of the covid patients,” said Deborah Arnet is the President of the CWA Local 1133.

Representatives from Kaleida Health were not available to comment on staffing or sick health care workers.

Catholic Health representatives, said in a statement they’ve been able to manage capacity and staffing issues by using a hybrid care model –meaning the covid patients are treated across all five hospital.