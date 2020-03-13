Local nursing home company looking into using social media solution to Covid-19 visitor ban

If you have a loved one inside a nursing home or in assisted living facility then you might have to log online to talk with them instead of visiting them in person.

Nursing home companies like Elderwood are doing their best to accommodate the new ban on visitors in the facilities, so they’re turning to social media as an alternative way for residents to contact their families.

“We have the most vulnerable residents, they have multiple underlying conditions and they’re at the most risk to fall ail to this particular virus,” said Rebecca Littler Elderwood. “We’re looking at using Skype and Facebook and telephone calls. We have technologies within our communities that we will certainly engage with to help those individuals stay in touch.”

In Addition to the social media, Elderwood is also taking precautions to make sure the staff don’t put the residents at risk



“So, our health care workers obviously are going back and fourth into the community so it’s important to make sure we’ve reviewed our infection control policies, that we’re reviewing and discussing our calling off sick policies our hand washing policies and reporting any illnesses,” she said.