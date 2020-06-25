Local nursing home workers, nursing facilities reach hazard pay agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to United Healthcare Workers East, 1199SEIU nursing home workers at Buffalo Center and Ellicott Center will receive hazard pay for their work during the pandemic.

This agreement between 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, and the Centers, provides up to $750, with a minimum of $500, for full-time employees who worked during the eight weeks from early April to June.

Workers were threatening to picket starting Tuesday but called it off after the hazard pay settlement.

Union officials say the corporate owners of the Centers have, until now, refused to offer any bonuses or premium pay to caregivers.

Last month 1199SEIU organized a car caravan to bring attention to the lack of hazard pay for caregivers at these facilities, United Healthcare Workers East says.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.