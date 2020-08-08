Local organizations teaming up to create TV programming to help close the gap for kids during hybrid learning

(WIVB) The Community Action Organization (CAO) is teaming up with the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and PBS to create a program that will close the digital divide that some students could face with hybrid learning.

All you have to do is tune into a public television station during the day and there will be lessons on a variety of subjects.

The new program offers televised courses for kids grades K to 12, but it doesn’t just benefit students with limited access to internet services.

Click here for more information.