(WIVB) – Hertel Avenue’s own French pastry chef Camille Le Caer will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Guy’s Grocery Game” on Food Network this month.

Le Caer owns Pastry by Camille, 1416 Hertel Ave.

He made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Saturday.

Le Caer’s episode will be on April 22.

