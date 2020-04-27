Local play space holding Puppy Adoption Delivery Event benefiting SPCA Serving Erie County

(WIVB) – The SPCA Serving Erie County hasn’t had many dogs available for adoption at its West Seneca shelter lately, but you can adopt a “puppy” for your child and have it delivered to your door!

Local play space Little Buffalo is hosting a Puppy Adoption Delivery Event this week, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the SPCA Serving Erie County. Delivery includes a stuffed puppy, an adoption certificate and coloring sheet with crayons, and a box of dog goodies. Deliveries are $20 each.

Free delivery is offered within ten miles of Little Buffalo (633 Hertel Avenue) or no-contact porch pickup. Deliveries are planned for Friday.

Message or email littlebuffaloplay@gmail.com to get on the adoption list!