Local police officer breaks bread with stranger, gesture gone viral on the Internet

A lieutenant with the North Tonawanda police force stepped-up to the plate by sharing his plate.

The good deed happened Wednesday evening right around 6 p.m. North Tonawanda police lieutenant Dan Mahoney stopped in to pick-up supper at the Sticky Face BBQ on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.



There was a man outside. He was visibly drunk and crying, banging on the restaurant’s glass window. And Mahoney, after paying for his meal, which was a Smoked BBQ Chicken and Sweet Potato Fries, — went outside to talk to the man.



“I asked him to come and sit on the park bench with me and we sat and talked for a few minutes and he said that he wanted to go talk to somebody about his problems,” Mahoney said. “So, I called for a ride and I asked him if he had anything to eat today and he said no, so I opened up my dinner and we sat there on the park bench and we started eating the dinner.”

The business owner saw the act of kindness, took a photo, posted it to Facebook.

When asked why he decided to share his meal with the stranger, he says it’s all in a day’s work.

“Well, he was obviously upset and it’s my job to help people so I went over and I helped him,” he said.

“I just thought it was amazing, I was really moved by it. I knew officer Mahoney just from coming into the restaurant,” said Steven Minio. “I knew he was a real nice guy, but this just showed a person who is over and above the standard of what cops normally have to do.”



