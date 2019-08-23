Local police officer breaks bread with stranger, gesture gone viral on the Internet

News
Posted: / Updated:

A lieutenant with the North Tonawanda police force stepped-up to the plate by sharing his plate.

The good deed happened Wednesday evening right around 6 p.m. North Tonawanda police lieutenant Dan Mahoney stopped in to pick-up supper at the Sticky Face BBQ on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. 

There was a man outside. He was visibly drunk and crying, banging on the restaurant’s glass window. And Mahoney, after paying for his meal, which was a Smoked BBQ Chicken and Sweet Potato Fries,  — went outside to talk to the man.

“I asked him to come and sit on the park bench with me and we sat and talked for a few minutes and he said that he wanted to go talk to somebody about his problems,” Mahoney said. “So, I called for a ride and I asked him if he had anything to eat today and he said no, so I opened up my dinner and we sat there on the park bench and we started eating the dinner.”

The business owner saw the act of kindness, took a photo, posted it to Facebook.

When asked why he decided to share his meal with the stranger, he says it’s all in a day’s work. 

“Well, he was obviously upset and it’s my job to help people so I went over and I helped him,” he said.

“I just thought it was amazing, I was really moved by it. I knew officer Mahoney just from coming into the restaurant,” said Steven Minio. “I knew he was a real nice guy, but this just showed a person who is over and above the standard of what cops normally have to do.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss