Local politicians respond to shootings in Texas and Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mass shootings in Texas and Ohio are reigniting the debate over gun control in America.

Several local politicians are weighing in, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The Democrat tweeted this message:

My condolences to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley & the people of these great cities who are dealing with horrific shootings that robbed many innocent people of their lives. Join me in urging DC to pass sensible gun legislation NOW!https://t.co/mNsNzcWuIH — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) August 4, 2019

Republican Congressman Tom Reed, a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, also responded to the shootings.

“Attacking the freedoms of folks that are guaranteed by the Second Amendment is not going to solve this problem. What’s going to solve this problem is the common ground that I think we can find as Democrats and Republicans. What is causing these shootings to occur? What causes the mind behind that weapon to engage in that behavior? Things like mental health, criminal activity.” Rep. Tom Reed

Reed is co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives.

After the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida last year, that group worked on several pieces of legislation, including reforms to background checks.