Local priest brings blessings from the church to the community

(WIVB) – Many places of worship have been closed due to the pandemic- but one pastor decided to bring prayer from the church to his community.

Father Matt Nycz from the Blessed Sacrement Church in the northtowns has been walking throughout neighborhoods offering blessings.

On Sunday, followers of the church joined him in a two-hour walk from the church parking lot to Lincoln Park and back.

Father Nycz said that doing this restores faith for many. He added that this might be the last time he’ll walk since indoor prayer services are not allowed.

