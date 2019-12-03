1  of  2
Local priests react to Bishop Malone reports

For more than a year, many members of the Buffalo Catholic Community have called for Bishop Malone’s resignation, including several clergy members.

This includes Father Paul Seil of Saint Bernadette’s in Orchard Park. He has been vocal against what he calls a “cover-up” within the Diocese, and says several of his parishioners personally tell him they’ve lost faith with the church since this sex abuse scandal was uncovered.

He’s now hopeful that Bishop Malone’s early retirement will start the long process of building trust with people and binging Catholics back into pews.

Father Seil also says while this may be unprecedented for the Buffalo Diocese, there have been many bishops and priests who have resigned and taken early retirement under Pope Francis’ leadership.

