BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local program developed to fight opioid addiction is now expanding across the state.

It’s called Buffalo MATTERS. The program speeds up the process of patients going from the emergency room to Suboxone treatment.

The process often takes weeks, but this speeds it up to days.

The NYS Department of Health has been so impressed that they will take the program statewide next year.

