BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local restaurant owner and his associates are giving Buffalo Police and firefighters a slice of gratitude by delivering pizzas to stations.

Jay Manno, who owns SoHo Nightclub and Frankie Primo’s on Chippewa Street, has donated hundreds of pizza to police and fire in the city. On Thursday, they dropped off pizza to Engine Three on Braodway and Monroe.