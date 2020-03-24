Local Restaurant Week hosting “To-Go Edition” to support restaurants during pandemic

(WIVB)–Local Restaurant Week organizers say although restaurants have to close dining rooms due to the pandemic, they’re ready to feed the community.

They’re calling this “Local Restaurant Week, the To-Go Edition.”

March 18 through March 30, and beyond, the To-Go participant list will stay online after the event so diners can continue to support local restaurants.

“Our local independent restaurants need our support more than ever!” organizers said.

