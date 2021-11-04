Local restaurants call on federal government for help with winter approaching

(WIVB) – Local restaurants are calling on the federal government for help with winter quickly approaching.

Business owners say colder months mean the end of outdoor dining season, which has been a lifeline with people still hesitant to eat indoors.

They want Congress to replenish the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, to help recoup losses from the pandemic.

Business owners say there were nearly 28,000 applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in New York.

Not every application was approved, but more than $9 billion was awarded.