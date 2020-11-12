Local salons brace for possibility of “orange zone” status

(WIVB) – Gov. Cuomo has designated most of Erie County a “yellow zone”- and it has local businesses bracing for a possible change to orange.

“Orange Zone” status would mean closing all businesses considered “non-essential”, including gyms, hair salons, and barbershops.

It could prove disastrous for many of those businesses, since they just opened a few months ago.

Sonia Samuel has owned “Nicole 3” on Hertel Avenue for 12 years- and the mother of three teenagers said her finances were shredded during the three months she had to close.

Samuel is nowhere near caught up with bills and back rent.

“So that is a hardship because you don’t know,” Samuel said.

The North Buffalo hair stylist says she has some savings to get through the rough patch, but she doesn’t want to think about what could happen if she has to close again.

“I love doing hair, I want to service my customers and I would just ask that they continue to support the small businesses in the local area because we really need your business,” Samuel said.

Many of the shops have taken steps to protect their employees and customers from COVID-19, buting face shields, installing dividers, and slowing down to sanitize- so they say being forced to close would not be fair.