Local schools prepare their ‘take-home work’ for possible coronavirus closures

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Although some local colleges have begun arranging for students to work from home, most Buffalo area elementary and high schools remain open waiting for the possibility they may have to close.

Elmwood Franklin School announced on Friday that it will suspend in-school instruction until April 12.

The teachers at Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School have prepared take home instructional packets for the students in case the school is ordered to close, according to director of curriculum, Ashley Piazza. “I mean we did this in one day. You know, 24 hours later, here we are with an entire two to three weeks’ worth of of work and not just like generic work, this is real work for the kids. They chose books at their level, they chose questions appropriate for our students.”

“A lot of our teachers already use Goggle Classroom and in the middle school and high school, we’re one to one computing school with Chromebooks. In the high school, all of our students get to take them home with them,” said Justin Braun of Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School.

Governor Cuomo made it clear today, the only State directive is if a student tests positive for Covid-19, that school has to close for at least 24 hours, otherwise, it’s a local decision. “To do mass closings of schools is not without consequence. Schools also run food programs for many students. You close schools, now what do you do with all those children who are home all day.”

Mark laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School district said many kids come to those schools for breakfast, lunch and dinner now. “We do have a plan in place if we are to be out for a prolonged periods of time to be able to deliver dinners or to be able to have a pick-up site, if that were the case.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo also said that the State is waiving the 180 day rule, so school districts would still get state aid even if they can’t finish the school year.

The West Seneca Central School district sent home instructional packets with the six thousand students Friday, according to superintendent Matthew Bystrak. “We just wanted to make sure we’d be prepared so our students would have some educational material in the event that we had to have any kind of long term closure.”