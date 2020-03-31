1  of  4
Coronavirus
Local seamstress and business owner creates face masks for covid-19

The owner of Buffalo Seamery, on Parkside Avenue in North Buffalo, has been doing her part in the local fight against the coronavirus.

Liz Brodfuehrer is seamstress by trade and for the last week or so, she’s been using her craft to make masks for area medical workers.

“I’m at home with my kids and I don’t really have a lot of business, the shop is closed. We’re not essential,” said Brodfuehrer. “So, I thought, I have time, I have the materials, and I want to help.”

She makes them in about 6 minutes and she designed her own pattern.

“There’s been a huge movement, pretty much, as soon as the CDC said, it’s OK, to start wearing cloth masks over your N95 masks, or as a worst case scenario kind of thing, every sewist, really, in the country, just decided we’re all going to start making masks,” she said.

