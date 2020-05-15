Local security company expected to be in high demand providing tool for businesses to reopen

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–You could say Jim Papafagos does it all.

And in the coming months, all is expected to become a massive undertaking, supplying local businesses with a system that will be critical to our economic restart in a post-pandemic world.

Jim’s company, Linklogix.io, sells specialized thermal imaging cameras that can record temperatures in seconds.

He’s been installing thermal cameras in local businesses and warehouses and has interest from sports arenas.

Linklogix.io is considered an essential business, meaning they’ve been open for the past two months, and they’ve been busy.

The technology has been around for many years but never has it been needed so broadly in the U.S., and especially in New York State where employee temperature checks are a requirement for businesses planning to reopen after the shutdown is lifted.

Two cameras independently record a thermal image and normal video for identification.

If someone’s temperature exceeds a preset limit — in this case 100.4 degrees, they’re flagged and taken aside for further investigation. The cameras can take the temperature of as many as eight people at a time, making it an efficient tool for businesses with large workforces, or sporting venues.

The question remains is will supply be able to meet what is expected to be a very great demand but it’s a great problem to have, especially in an economy when so many local businesses are suffering.