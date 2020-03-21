Local seniors miss out on senior year due to coronavirus

(VB)–Austin Marshall is supposed to be preparing for his college theater auditions. But now he has no stage, no mic, and no clue what will happen next.

“My next audition was going to be at Fredonia, and they told me that it was canceled so I think they’re trying to figure something out because we might do digital auditions but it’s just waiting to see what happens,” Marshall said.



Marshall is a senior at Canisius High School. He says this is the time to make memories with his friends before college.



“It’s really heartbreaking because it’s senior year and we got to watch the classes before us graduate and have all this fun during their senior year.”



His exams have been canceled and he, like all students in Erie County, isn’t scheduled to go back to school until April 20.



“Our prom was supposed to be May 8, but we’re not sure if it’s going to happen anymore, we haven’t heard anything from our administration.”

His mom Rebecca Harris says she’s nervous about if she’ll get the chance to see her son walk across the stage.



“Nothing has been confirmed yet but just seeing different posts from friends on Facebook and seeing how their sons and daughters college graduations are being canceled I’m not too hopeful.”



If there still is a graduation, Harris says she’s curious if or what restrictions there may be.

“How will we do this? Are we going to be grouped in tens or will it just be a one at a time thing? It’s really just up in the air. We don’t know.”

Marshall says he’ll begin e-learning on Monday. He says he’s remaining hopeful that he’ll be able to at least enjoy the very end if his senior year.