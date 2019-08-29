Local shoe repairman fixes boots for KISS guitarist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Well known shoe repairman Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse, got a surprise special order from KISS guitarist and co-vocalist Paul Stanley.

KISS played the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Tuesday night.

The day before the show Rotella says two women walked in with a bag containing boots.

Rotella describes it like this for NewsChannel 9, “They open up the bag and they hand the boots to me and I say wow, those are fancy boots, who do they belong to? They said guess. I said, I don’t know. They said, you know who they belong to, and I said not really. It’s a band that plays tonight.”

He says he quickly figured out they belonged to one of the rockers of the legendary band KISS.

“That’s KISS boots, I said no, really,” Rotella remembers.

Rotella says he was told that before every show the boots get new soles, heels and he even fixed a loop on the top.

In a Facebook video Ralph and his good friend Randy Beach, owner of Ale ‘n’ Angus, made they show Paul Stanley’s signature on the inner soles of the boots.

Beach says, “They came to town and needed these fixed and they called the best guy they could call.”

Rotella got some leftover materials, some pictures with the shoes and a couple of signed guitar picks.

He tells NewsChannel 9 he’s also fixed up shoes for Vanilla Ice and Cher, before her famous shows with Sonny at the New York State Fair in the ’70’s.