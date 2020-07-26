Local t-shirt business creates new design inspired by the Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – If anyone knows how excited Buffalo is to host the Toronto Blue Jay, it’s one of Buffalo’s biggest sports enthusiasts. 26 Shirts founder Del Reid says a new t-shirt design inspired by the Jays is one of his best selling items.

For the first time since the 19th century, Buffalo will have some real, live major league games being played in our city. 😎



“Major League” is available now through Tuesday only: https://t.co/H119YZirxx #BuffaloBlueJays pic.twitter.com/sB8CAqL8AJ — 26shirts: Buffalo (@26shirts) July 24, 2020

“We try to do as much as we can to take the excitement that people have for buffalo sports, and just the city in general, and find a way for them to tangibly represent that pride,” Reid said.

Reid says it’s surprising, because sometimes it’s hard for him to tell which designs will become popular and do well. At the same time though, he says this is Buffalo and people rally around their teams.

“Buffalo is a sports city, you know, and we love our city so we’re excited a major league team is actually going to be coming here to play games,” he said. “Even if we can’t attend the games it’s a really cool footnote in the Blue Jays history and the city’s history going forward.”

He says this will be a good opportunity for people in Buffalo to route for the Blue Jays.