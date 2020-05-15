Local teens with Child and Family Services are making face masks for the community

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the kids who are enrolled in programs with Child and Family Services, have been making face masks for the community.

“Actually, it feels good honestly. It gets me out of my bed, because I’m tired a lot. And, it’s something I can do, instead of just playing video games all day,” said Nate Jordan, 16.

So far they’ve made about 150 face masks. It was one of family services staff members that taught these young men how to make face masks.

“Initially they were like, why do we need to do this? And, I was like, you have to be safe out in the community, you have to wear a mask, it’s not an option. And then, once they made them, they were like well, what about other kids? What if they can’t afford it? What if they can’t buy it? I was like well, we could always make some,” said Jocelyn Winston quality of life specialist for CFS.

“When the order was first released that everyone should be wearing cloth masks, they wanted to help,” said Dana Szalay director of residential treatment. “So this has really has given them the opportunity to do that, along with providing them a structured activity.”