Local theaters and music venues weigh-in on the federal stimulus package funds headed their way

The federal stimulus package recently passed by congress includes $15 billion in funds for the theater and music venue industries, and for many industries in Western New York this is the lifeline they’ve been waiting for.

“It’s absolutely good news, it’s the best news that we could have hoped for,” Chris Ring, owner of Rec Room.

Ring is also the WNY representative for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The stimulus funds will put music venues in a position where they can pull out their checkbook and catch up on some bills.

“The funding will help us with mortgages, rents, insurances, taxes, payroll, utilities, everything from internet costs, legal services, accounting,” Ring said. “Basically every kind of day-to-day operating expense all businesses have.”

The stimulus will also help local movie theaters. The North Park Theatre, like many others, decided to close due to the region’s orange status.

“The good news that we’ve heard so far, and keep in mind that the bill in congress is 5,500 5 pages, so I don’t know if anyone has ever read all the details,” said Ray Barker Program Director of the North Park Theatre. “There’s $15 billion set aside for the movie theater industry. And, super good news for independent theaters, like the north park, is that there’s $2 billion set aside for those who have 50 full time workers or fewer.”

