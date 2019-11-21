Local union claims, food bought at Rite Aid locations is expired

The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union, AFL-CIO are warning consumers two check twice before purchasing food from area Rite Aid stores.

The union says they purchased food from several locations and allegedly found more than 200 expired items.

Rite Aid officials say the allegations are not accurate and they have a process where products are removed from shelves at least 15 days prior to expiration.

Statement from Rite Aid:

“At Rite Aid we have a robust system to help us ensure that we only have fresh product on our shelves. The system requires store teams to pull products from shelves at least 15 days prior to their expiration date. Short dated items such as milk, are pulled one day prior to expiration. We don’t believe the allegations are accurate based upon the data we have assessed from the stores, recent review of store inventory and compliance to our processes. Additionally, the stores have not seen any audits occurring and in several stores in the area, associates voted to decertify from the union. We ask customers to consider the motivation from the union to use this messaging and want them to know that Rite Aid associates work hard every day to ensure that we only have fresh product on our shelves.” — Chris Savarese Director – Public Relations Rite Aid