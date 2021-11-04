Local vaccination registration begins for children ages 5-11

Health Departments across the region are gearing up to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11. Vaccines for this age group were just approved by the CDC this week.

“This is a step towards getting back to what we call normal,” said Dr. Tim Murphy UB infectious disease expert. “People who are vaccinated and are exposed to people who have covid, don’t need to quarantine. So, this really will have a big impact on keeping children in school.”

Vaccines can be found at some doctor’s offices, some local pharmacies and the county health departments.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says about 86 percent of the covid cases in the youth category are coming from unvaccinated children. The county executive says vaccinations are key to seeing state school restrictions lifted.

“I have to admit, I get very frustrated, that some of the loudest parents are the ones saying get rid of the restrictions, (they’re also) the ones not vaccinating their children,” said Poloncarz. “They’re putting other children at risk. They can scream and yell all they want about restrictions, and they have a first amendment right to do that, but they also need to know that they are part of the problem by not getting their children vaccinated. If they got their children vaccinated, we’d be much further down the road to getting rid of restrictions.”

Links to sign up:

Niagara County Health Department: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health

Erie County Health Department: https://www3.erie.gov/covid/covid-19-vaccine-information

Chautauqua County Health Department: https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccination-clinics

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 9th, Jamestown Community College

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 13th SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 30th Jamestown Community Colleg

CVS Pharmacy — Register online- www.cvs.com