Local veterans group is making sure older Hispanic adults are taken care of during this coronavirus pandemic

Four hundred meals were delivered to the older adults at the Los Tainos Senior Center in Buffalo Friday afternoon, it was all a part of a donation from the Western New York Hispanic American Veterans Memorial Inc.

“They’re an at-risk population, with a lot of underlying medical issues, so what we’re doing is providing a meal for them. As you know, this is a critical time, but we’re trying to alleviate the stress of the seniors going from their homes to do grocery shopping,” said Bennie Matta President of Los Tainos Senior Citizens Center.

There were two types of dishes, one was spaghetti and meatballs and the other eggplant parmesan. The meals were from Osteria 166’s Stock The Freezer program, where fresh meals are made, frozen and delivered to those in need.

“It’s really inspiring to be honest with you, it’s been great. My team is doing amazing, we’re just working hard and trying to keep people fed. The orders just keep coming in and we’re just thrilled to be able to bring something to the community and still put people to work,” said Nick Pitillo owner of Osteria 166.