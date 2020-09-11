Local veterans group pays 9/11 tribute during Dawn to Dusk event at Delaware Park

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – All across Western New York people are honoring the thousands of lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks, including veterans group Team RWB. The group is rallying its troops for its annual Dawn to Dusk event.

“It’s possible 9/11 may be forgotten because of all the turmoil in this country right now, but we can’t let that deter us from remembering what happened,” said Vietnam Veteran Jose Pizarro.

People are taking laps around Delaware Park carrying the American flag and a remembrance flag to honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks. Veterans group Team RW&B is organizing this event. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/XtvqVsrAg2 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) September 11, 2020

Each year on the anniversary of those attacks, Pizarro makes his way around Delaware Park while carrying an American flag. He’s not the only one. From sunrise to sunset those participating carry either the American flag or a 9/11 remembrance flag around the park.

First lap is complete! People are taking turns all day making laps around Delaware Park carrying the American Flag. It’s to honor those who lost their life during the 9/11 attacks. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/zYzyEumyHv — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) September 11, 2020

“I think I did 14 [laps] some people do about 20,” said organizer and member of RWB Jeffrey Gray. “It’s a 1.8 mile loop but we’ll keep it going, if there’s 3 of us out there all day long, then 3 of us will get a lot of walking in.”

Gray says the flags carry their own special message, of moving forward together and stronger.

“Not just remembering the day but trying to establish hope for tomorrow and that’s kind of what the flags mean for us,” said organizer and member of RWB Jeffrey Gray. “There’s always hope for a better tomorrow and we’re striving for that.”

Anyone is welcome to join in the laps. It goes until around 7:30 when the sun sets.

