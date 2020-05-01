Local Vietnam Veteran defeats the Coronavirus and his reunited with family

Vietnam Veteran Robert Korzeniewsk was greeted with applause and cheers as he made his way out of the Batavia VA Medical Center Friday morning. He just fully recovered from COVID-19.

“I was in a coma for about six days, I almost died according to them,” said Robert Korzeniewski Veteran.

Officials at the VA decided early on in the pandemic, to move some of the veterans from the community living center in Buffalo to the Batavia campus to help minimize exposure to COVID 19.

“We did 100 percent testing of all the residents, as well as the staff out here, at the time. Once the testing capabilities started improving throughout western NY,” said David Roll chief nurse executive for VA Western New York Healthcare.

Roll said Robert was one of the vets who was transferred to Batavia. He said they didn’t know he was positive for coronavirus.

Robert, who is 72 and will be turning 73 next week, had some preexisting conditions.

“There’s been a number of different things the lord pulled me through, I thank him. The people in the hospital they’ve been so nice to me and my son, he takes care of me,” said Robert Korzeniewski.

His son says he hasn’t seen his dad in over a month — and is happy to have him back healthy.

“He’s been here for a while doing rehab and he overcame a lot of obstacles, so it’s nice to see him coming back home, starting his new life,” said his son, Robert Korzeniewski. “We’ve got a nice new place set up for him. We’re going to be heading over there now. 13 and we’re going to celebrate today, that he’s out.”