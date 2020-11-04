NYS Election Banner

Local voters frustrated over lack of clear winner in 2020 Presidential Election

No matter your political affiliation, both local Biden and President Trump supporters say today that they’re frustrated with the lack of election results.

“It’s a total mess. I’m just hoping to hear pretty soon, who’s going to win this election,” said James fox east aurora, who’s a President Trump supporter. “He’s done a good job for the past four years, a really good job. So yea, Trump 2020!”

“It’s not a surprise that it’s this  close. I’m a Biden supporter and I’m hoping that it will work out,” said John Tylec of North Tonawanda

Some, like Kelly Hernandez of Buffalowere left confused by the whole thing — she watched the election last night with her 13 year old daughter.

“As we were looking at it last night, and as we were looking at it this morning. It’s just a tight race, it’s a tight race. I’m not going to tell you who I voted for,” said Hernandez.

“Unbelievable and I hope and pray that God will put who he wants for our country’s for next president,” said Lynette Sessman of Sanborn.

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

