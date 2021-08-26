Local woman reunites with family after spending nearly a month on ventilator fighting COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a tearful homecoming for Ericka Morse and her family. The Buffalo native spent almost a month at Buffalo General Hospital intubated with coronavirus.

“The doctor said it wasn’t good, but I believe in God. I’m telling you, God answers prayers,” said Denise Morse, Ericka’s mother. “I am so grateful. I’m forever grateful for the rest of my life. Because I know, it didn’t have to happen like that. Many people lost their families, but I thank God he saw fit to keep my daughter here.”

Ericka checked into the hospital in late July. She was put on a ventilator and was not awake for several weeks.

“It feels amazing to be out,” said Ericka Morse. “But today, I’m supposed to be 46, I feel 78. Covid is real. Wear your mask and get a vaccine.”