BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a World War II veteran from Buffalo now has his official Purple Heart certificate.

Chief Petty Officer Adam Strauch was killed in the sinking of the USS Princeton in 1944.

A japanese dive bomber hit the ship, killing more than 100-servicemen including Strauch. He was honored with the purple heart. The documentation of this honor ended up in the attic of a home in Buffalo, starting a search for loved ones that went through the office of Congressman Brian Higgins. He presented Strauch’s relatives with the document on Wednesday.

While this is a fascinating story and it’s beautiful my favorite part, found in an attic in Buffalo and this really is the city of good neighbors. It’s beautiful, thank you,” said Andrea Garbarini, a relative of the veteran.

The Buffalo Irish Genealogical Society helped with research that led to the Garbarini’s receiving the document, which was signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.