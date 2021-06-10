Local youth football team picking up the pieces after copper pipes and football equipment is stolen from storage facility

After a year of not playing football, because of the pandemic, the Beast Elite Ducks youth football team came back to Emerson Park to practice this week and found their storage hut completely trashed and most of their equipment gone.

“We had over 800 helmets, 300 shoulder pads gone. Gone, gone. So, what are we supposed to do?,” said Keion Paris, head commissioner Beast Elite Ducks.

Not only was most of their equipment gone, but the copper pipes were stolen causing water damage to the supplies and uniforms.

“It was bad, it was really bad,” said Kenya Peoples president Beat Elite Ducks. The TV was missing, DVR missing, camera’s gone, equipment damage, water damage.”

Officials with the city say the incident happened sometime around April 29th and police are currently investigating.

This isn’t the team’s first run-in with misfortune. Back in 2019 one of their coaches Norzell Aldridge was shot and killed. He was 36.

“Took some bumps and bruises in this road. No one said this road was going to be easy, but we don’t have no words on why someone would do this to us,” said Paris. “It’s not for us, we not getting paid for it, we’re not getting an income out of this. This is for the youth.”

Donations: beasteliteducks8@gmail.com beducks01@gmail.com.