Locally-owned retail shops are little nervous, as much of Erie County enters the Covid-19 yellow zone

Like many small local retail shops, Sunshine and Bluebirds was closed during much of the pandemic shutdown.

Now that they’ve reopened, the idea of closing again due to rising covid numbers in the county is something they just don’t want to happen, especially during the holiday shopping season.

“I definitely think that it would affect everyone, but luckily for us we have a ton of ways that we have adapted. We have easy and safe shopping. We do have a website, we can do curbside pick up,” said Cassidy Kozub, Sunshine and Bluebirds. “You can call and place an order if you don’t feel like coming up.”

They’re hoping that Western New York’s cluster doesn’t turn from yellow to orange or red anytime soon.

“We’ve been encouraging people to start shopping earlier, in case things do get worse and with all the back up for shipping and things like that. It’s definitely necessary so you get your gifts on time,” she said.

A little ways down the block at Second Chic on Elmwood Avenue the manager isn’t sure what kind of impact that would have, but she is confident that shopping there is covid-safe.

“I know that a lot of people have commented that they feel safer shopping with us than they do at a commercial retail store, because they have heavy traffic, they don’t have the staff to be cleaning, we have the option to be taking care of people individually,” said Dakota Follis-Ziarko, Second Chic. “If someone uses the bathroom, we go straight into the bathroom to clean it.”