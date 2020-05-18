Lockport boy’s creativity helping to “Crush Covid”

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rocco Molinaro has been learning virtually the past few months. During that time at home, the 12 -year-old discovered a new talent.

“I just got super bored during quarantine and I decided to draw something,” said Rocco Molinaro.

“Rocco designed it and I saw a buffalo and I’m like wow, that’s really good,” said his father, Mike Molinaro. “Next he put a cape on it, of the American flag and had the buffalo stomping Covid-19.”

With the help of his father, the two turned the drawing into “Crushing Covid,” apparel. The design comes in three colors, with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward providing a hot meal from Molinaro’s Ristorante, to families in need.

The design comes in three colors, with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward providing a hot meal from Molinaro's Ristorante, to families in need.

“I’m so proud,” said Mike Molinaro. “We’re fortunate and a lot of families aren’t as fortunate. We’re blessed everyday and it’s nice to see that he even see’s that,” he said.

The response has been incredible. “It’s crazy how it was just an idea and now it’s hundreds of shirts being sold,” said Rocco Molinaro.

Through the apparel, Molinaro’s has already donated more than 250 meals. The father and son say they are just getting started.

“I hope to sell probably 500,” said Rocco Molinaro. And that’s not all. Rocco plans to donate some of his shirts to front line workers next week.

