Lockport car dealership donates $5,000 to Niagara County SPCA

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara County car dealership has donated $5,000 to the Niagara County SPCA.

Basil Volkswagen and Toyota in Lockport pledged to make a donation for every car sold throughout the month of October- and they presented the check to the shelter on Tuesday.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Basil Volkswagen and Toyota Dealerships who continue to go above and beyond to help our homeless animals in need. Our no-kill mission is only made possible by our kind-hearted community and that’s why support like this means the world,” said Kimberly LaRussa, Director of Community Engagement at Niagara County SPCA.