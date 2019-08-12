Lockport downtown development underway

Members of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council gathered in Lockport Monday, to get a firsthand look at some of the progress that’s been made on nearly a dozen different projects.



The projects are funded through a state grant called “Downtown Revitalization Initiative.” The city got about $10 million to divide among revitalization projects throughout the downtown area.



“So, one of the projects prioritized was the Palace Theater, we walked through that, its being meticulously restored the old post office is a priority project,” said Jeff Belt chairperson of the WNYREDC.



The city of Lockport received the revitalization initiative funding about two years ago. Officials say residents should start to see some of the projects completed within the next few years.