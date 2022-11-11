LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was visible through the first-floor window of an apartment on the east side of the building.

Fire personnel made entry through the front door of the building and located the root of the fire. Fire personnel say the fire was extinguished with 220 gallons of water and damage was reported in the original apartment. No other units were affected aside from a loss of electrical services.

Fire personnel searched the remaining apartments and evacuated the tenants. All residents were found and accounted for. The tenants of the original apartment were not home at the time of the fire.

Two cats and one dog were located in the original apartment. Both cats succumbed to smoke inhalation and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental. Reported damages are estimated at $35,000.