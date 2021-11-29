Lockport man charged with manslaughter in August death of a pedestrian

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport man has been charged in the August death of a pedestrian.

Stanley Hall, 52, was arrested Monday. He’s charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and traffic violations.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 20, Hall was driving near 77 Main Street and struck Jeanne Smith of Lockport, killing her.

His bail has been set at $10,000 cash or bond and he’s scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.