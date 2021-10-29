Lockport man indicted for deadly stabbing on Johnston St.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man arrested for fatally stabbing a woman on Johnston Street earlier this month has been indicted for murder by the Chemung County Grand Jury.

Stephen Peseky III, 31, of Lockport, N.Y., was indicted on one count of second-degree murder (a Class-A felony) and one count of first-degree assault for the October 16 stabbing.

Court documents say that Pesesky allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Jennifer Karda multiple times with a sharp instrument, killing her.

Karda was found on the 900 block of Johnston Street in Elmira early in the morning on October 16. Police attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.