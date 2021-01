LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport pediatric dentist who pleaded guilty in September to a sex offense against a child has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Louis Surace will also face a post-release supervision sentence of 15 years.

He was arrested in early 2019, accused of having inappropriate conduct with a minor between 2015 and 2018.

In September, Surace pleaded guilty to first degree attempted criminal act against a child.